Man convicted of shooting, paralyzing Lexington girl

A man accused of shooting and paralyzing an 11-year-old Lexington girl in 2017 was found guilty Thursday afternoon.

Police arrested and charged Carlos Jenkins with 10 counts of wanton endangerment, assault and tampering with evidence in July 2017, after police say he fired a barrage of bullets into a home on Carneal Road, ultimately striking and paralyzing 11-year-old Amya Catching.

Catching, now 13 years old, was the first to testify in court Tuesday. She held back tears as she described the night she was supposed to be celebrating her 12th birthday. She told the court she was at her friend's house watching a movie when she heard a loud noise. This is when she described the moment she realized she couldn't move.

