Man accused of shooting woman in the throat in Bell County pleads not guilty

Police say the man accused of shooting a woman on May 21st in Bell County has pleaded not guilty.

Zachary Tye has a preliminary hearing in the case on Tuesday. He faces assault and wanton endangerment charges.

Police say Tye shot Michelle Rye in her throat.

She was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. We do not know her condition.

Police are not sure why Tye shot Rye. Police say initially Tye was arguing with another man and eventually pulled out his gun.

When Tye shot, he missed the man but hit Rye instead.