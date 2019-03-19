Man accused of stealing items on Danville High School campus during classes

A Danville man has been arrested and charged after police say they were able to tie him to a recent string of burglaries.

Police were called to East Broadway in Danville Monday afternoon where they received a complaint that someone was rummaging through cars. Police say that tip helped to connect Jacob Gordon with a string of crimes.

"First we discovered the items taken from the vehicle, money, ID cards. Then we located laptops, a hard drive and some DHS state championship rings,” said Assistant Police Chief with the Danville Police Department Glenn Doan.

Police say Gordon also broke into the Danville High School athletic building prior to being caught, and caused quite a bit of damage. They say he stole possibly thousands of dollars’ worth of items from the school.

Gordon was charged with criminal mischief among other charge. He was also found to be in possession of Methamphetamine at the time of his arrest, according to police.

