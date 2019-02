A man is in jail accused of trying to kill a Kentucky state trooper.

Police say Michael Osborne led them on a chase through Powell County in a stolen car.

At one point, police say Osborne turned the car around and tried to run over the trooper.

The trooper then fired shots into the car. Osborne got out and ran.

Police say tips helped them find Osborne.

He's facing multiple charged including attempted murder of a police officer.