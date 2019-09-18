Man accused of videoing officer urinating in restroom during WWE event

Authorities in Tennessee say a man was arrested after police discovered he took a Snapchat video of an officer urinating in the bathroom.

Gray affiliate WVLT in Knoxville reports Tyler Bollinger is accused of recording the video at Thompson-Boling Arena during WWE Monday Night Raw.

An arrest report states other individuals were in the video, and a man and his son flagged down an officer to report what happened.

When police questioned Bolinger, and officers say they found the video in question. Bollinger also admitted to having several alcoholic beverages.