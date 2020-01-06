Man admits to setting aunt's Bourbon County home on fire with her inside

A man admits he set a Bourbon County home on fire with his aunt inside and left her there to burn to death.

Chris Brozowsky is charged with arson and attempted murder.

Bourbon County deputies were called out to a home for a report of someone setting a gas can on fire in the hallway of the home.

Officers say he was leaving for work last Friday afternoon when he somehow placed a gas can in the hallway and set it on fire not far from his aunt's room where she was at the time.

“When she realized her home is on fire, my understanding is she grabbed a bunch of clothes and a towel and sort of threw it down on the fire that was in the hallway and just ran through it," said Bourbon County Sheriff Tony Asbury.

The woman and her dog made it out safely.

Deputies say Brozowsky turned himself into Mt. Sterling police and admitted to the crime.

In his arrest citation, Brozowsky says he was upset over names his aunt called him.