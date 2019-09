Laurel County Deputies arrested Steve E. Eaton of Corbin on Friday after they say he drove one of Walmart’s motorized scooters while drunk.

After investigating, the sheriff’s office reported that Eaton allegedly stole a total of ten shopping carts from three other local stores.

He was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and unlawful taking.

He is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center.