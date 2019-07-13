Man arrested, accused of forcing sex acts on victim

A Lexington man is charged with rape after reportedly forcing a woman to engage in sex acts.

According to an arrest citation, on June 21st, 35-year-old Charles Russell compelled a victim to perform a number of sex acts against her will.

The victim reportedly told officers she was not consenting but feared physical assault if she did not comply.

Russell was arrested Friday afternoon around 2 p.m. and taken to the Fayette County Detention Center. He is charged with 1st-degree rape.