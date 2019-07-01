Man charged with DUI after Greenup County crash with trooper

A man was arrested after crashing into and injuring a Kentucky State Trooper in Greenup County.

According to KSP, it happened Sunday, June 30 around 3:30 p.m. at the junction of Caroline Road and US 23 in Raceland.

Troopers said 27-year-old Allen Wheeler of Ashland attempted to cross US 23 when he failed to see a KSP cruiser driven by Trooper Steven Davidson.

Evidence and statements gathered by KSP indicate Wheeler tried to accelerate through both northbound lanes of traffic without giving a signal to oncoming traffic. His front bumper hit Davidson's bumper, forcing the state trooper into a ditch.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Wheeler is now in the Greenup County Detention Center charged with DUI and driving on a suspended license, among other charges.

Troopers continue to investigate.

