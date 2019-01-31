Man arrested after Kentucky firefighter reports social media school threat

Kentucky State Police say a man is behind bars after a firefighter reported a social media school threat to law enforcement.

Troopers say a Fort Mitchell firefighter reported the social media threat Wednesday evening. The threat was toward a high school.

Investigators determined James Michael Harris, 22, of Crittenden was behind the threat, and he was a former student of the school he threatened.

Harris was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and booked in the Grant County Detention Center. He is being held on no bond.