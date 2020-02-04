Police: Man accused of setting woman on fire in N.C. also set fire at mom's house

Police said a man accused of setting a woman on fire tried to burn down a relative's home just an hour before. WITN has learned that relative is Venice Taylor's mother.

The 41-year-old Taylor appeared before a Lenoir County judge Tuesday afternoon. He is charged with attempted murder, malicious maiming, resisting public officials and driving with a revoked license.

Khloe McNeal was stopped in her car on East Street in Kinston shortly before 11 a.m. Monday when police said Taylor approached her.

They said Taylor drove up in another car, dowsed her with a flammable liquid and then set the 24-year-old woman on fire.

Interim police chief Tim Dilday said there's no word yet if Taylor and McNeal know each other.

McNeal is in critical condition at the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

Dilday says the fire at the home on Elizabeth Drive was minor and that it extinguished itself.

The judge gave Taylor a court-appointed lawyer. He's being held on a $2 million bond.

