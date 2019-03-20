Man arrested after attempting to rob woman in public park

A man is behind bars after police say he grabbed a woman on a jog and put a knife to her neck.

An arrest citation says the woman was in Bob Amos park when the man, later identified as 23-year-old Troy Scarberry, came up behind her and put his hand around her mouth and neck.

Scarberry then pulled a knife, and placed it on the woman’s throat. He then demanded her cell phone.

Police say the woman was able to break free of Scarberry. She ran away and was able to contact police.

Investigators say she had red marks to her face and throat area.

Scarberry was arrested and taken to the Pike County Detention Center. He’s being held on a 1st degree robbery charge.