From Georgetown to Cincinnati, Lexington man arrested in slow-speed chase

A man was arrested Tuesday morning after leading police on an hours-long slow-speed chase spanning two states.

Scott County officials said the chase started when the suspect, speeding along Interstate 75, almost crashed into a deputy near mile marker 128. That happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officials said the suspect had to swerve to miss the deputy, and didn't stop for police afterward.

Once the driver made his way out of Scott County and into Grant County, Kentucky State Police got involved.

Several spike strips were used to try to stop the driver, who kept going even after three of his tires went flat.

The chase went into Cincinnati at a slow speed, before the driver turned southbound, heading back into Kentucky.

He was arrested just before 4 a.m. Fort Mitchell police confirm they arrested Nathanael Druggan, 23, of Lexington. Police said Druggan was taken to the hospital to be evaluated before he was taken to the Scott County Detention Center.

Druggan is facing charges in Scott County and Kenton County. They include wanton endangerment of a police officer and fleeing or evading police.

