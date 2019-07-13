Man arrested after police find drugs, gun near scene of Lexington shooting

A Lexington man faces several charges in connection to some illicit items found near the scene of a shooting last month.

Police say 23-year-old Raekwon Burse ran from the shooting at the Fox Club that happened on June 23rd. Burse is not charged in connection with that shooting, but for what police found after he returned to the scene.

According to an arrest citation, when officers responded to the shooting, they found a running vehicle that had bullet holes in it. Investigators say the back door of the vehicle was open while the remaining doors were locked, indicating someone had crawled into the back seat of the vehicle and then exited.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, Burse, later returned and told investigators he ran off when the shooting started.

Subsequently, a witness told police she saw an individual matching Burse’s description coming from between two buildings near the scene just after the shooting took place.

When officers searched the area between the buildings with a K-9 unit, they say they found over 50 grams of cocaine, a Glock 23 .40-caliber pistol, and a set of digital scales. Police say the items appeared to have been recently stashed there, as they weren’t covered in dew, like the surrounding ground.

On Friday, officers arrested Burse, who has a history of narcotics and firearm possession, and charged him with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in a controlled substance, and an outstanding count of reckless driving.

He was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

