Man arrested after reports he pointed gun, made threats against individual

A London man is behind bars after reportedly threatening another person with a gun.

The Laurel County Sheriff says deputies received a complaint call Wednesday night just before 11:30 p.m. off Fariston Road, about three miles south of London.

Investigators say the complaint alleged that 62-year-old Johnny Gibbs pointed a revolver at another person and threatened to shoot them.

Deputies say when they found Gibbs, he appeared to be intoxicated, and wouldn’t comply with their commands. He was later found to be under the influence.

Gibbs was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center, and charged with public intoxication and menacing.

