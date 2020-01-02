Man arrested after ripping other man’s testicles during fight, police say

Deputies arrested Corey Jones after he allegedly ripped open another man’s testicle sac during a fight Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Crews were first dispatched to the scene in the 8500 block of Leake Avenue in reference to the incident. Once there, they learned the victim returned to the home after “a bad day at work” and engaged in a verbal argument with Jones, according to the arrest report.

The victim told investigators the two began struggling. As the fight continued the victim’s testicle sac was torn open, leaving a significant laceration.

Investigators noted in the report that the injury will likely require stitches and leave a permanent scar.

Jones was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury.

