Man arrested after three-county chase

A man was arrested after a high-speed chase that stretched across three counties.

According to an arrest citation, a KSP trooper saw a vehicle Sunday, driven by Kenneth Ray Adkins, of Jeffersonville, driving in the wrong lane on Preston Road in Owingsville.

The citation says Adkins almost hit another vehicle head-on, so the trooper tried to stop him.

Adkins didn't stop and kept going at high-speeds onto Hwy 1331 in Montgomery County, crossing into the other lane several times.

The citation says Adkins made his way onto eastbound I-64 and he swerved in and out of traffic back into Bath County and then into Rowan County.

Adkins then went into the median, almost hitting another vehicle head-on, and started driving westbound back into Bath County at high-speed.

The citation says Adkins eventually stopped and the trooper pulled Adkins out of his vehicle.

After a struggle, Adkins was arrested.

He is facing a long list of charges including wanton endangerment and fleeing and/or evading police.