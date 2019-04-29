Man arrested after two shot over dog feces in Kentucky

A man has been arrested after two people were shot in an argument over dog waste.

According to an arrest report, Glen Gholar, 38, was taken into custody Friday night, a few hours after the shooting at 3200 Larkwood Avenue.

A woman was shot in the face, and a man was shot multiple times.

Police said they argued about a dog’s waste at their apartment’s yard. They later tracked the suspect down and found a gun in the car.

Gholar is charged with assault in the first degree.

The victims were in serious condition but were expected to survive.

