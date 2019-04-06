Man arrested, arson investigator on scene of Lexington apartment fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – A man has been arrested, and an arson investigator is on scene after a serious apartment fire on Lady Di Lane.

Crews responded to the scene around 3 a.m. According to firefighters, the fire began in one apartment and spread to two others.

No injuries have been reported, but a number of people are now without a home. The Red Cross is assisting those affected.

Crews remain on scene tending to hotspots.

This story is still developing. WKYT will update with additional information as it becomes available.

 
