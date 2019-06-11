Man arrested, charged in 2016 Lexington shooting

Lexington police have arrested a man in connection with a 2016 shooting.

According to his arrest citation, Timothy D. Shelby shot a man multiple times on June 26, 2016.

The victim, Coleman Saunders, told police in 2016 that he had been dropped off by an Uber at the corner of North Limestone and East Seventh Street.

Shortly after, he was approached by three men who drew handguns and directed him into an alley. There, Coleman said they took his wallet and cell phone, while one of the men pressed a gun to his head and "spoke in an aggressive manner".

At that point, Saunders said he feared for his life, and fought back. Coleman was shot several times, but managed to tear the shirt off his shooter.

Using that shirt, Kentucky State Police were able to identify Shelby's DNA in 2018.

Shelby was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and robbery.

Coleman had life threatening injuries, but recovered in the hospital.