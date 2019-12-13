Man arrested, charged with robbing Lexington bank

A man has been arrested for a Lexington robbery back in May. The arrest came after a months long search.

Jordan Washington is accused of robbing Central Bank on West New Circle Road in May. He then allegedly wrecked his getaway van into a building, then fled.

Washington had quite a few run-ins with police during the months between the crime and his arrest. Police said he was armed when he and three other people robbed the bank.

After the robbery, police had their eyes on Washington for several months. They got warrants to search his phone, where they found text messages with a woman regarding a stolen van. They also found texts from someone else dated two days after the robbery. In those, police said the person was questioning Washington about the robbery. Washington told the person not to worry, saying a lot of people were confused about who did it.

Washington was officially named a suspect in November. Police tracked him down to a Lexington home and arrested him Thursday, Dec. 12. He faces a long list of charges and will see a judge next week.