Police: man arrested for breaking into home and stealing underwear

Lexington Police have arrested a man after they say he broke into a house and stole underwear.

According to an arrest citation, the victim's brother stated that Nathaniel Wylie was seen on video entering their home.

The citation states that surveillance video showed Wylie going through a hamper before putting a pair of underwear in his pocket and exiting the home.

Police say that a pair of underwear was found in a bin outside where Wylie lived.

Wylie then told detectives that he, "had a couple drinks and decided, on a whim to break into her home."

Wylie is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.