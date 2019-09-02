Man arrested for boating under the influence as search continues for woman in Kentucky Lake

Authorities are searching for a missing woman in Kentucky Lake who was believed to be a passenger in a boat operated by an intoxicated man.

Gray affiliate KFVS reports Kentucky Fish and Wildlife are searching for 22-year-old Samantha Ratledge of Scott City, Missouri east of Murray in Calloway County.

Witnesses tell authorities Ratledge left her seat and crossed a safety rail before falling overboard over the weekend. The operator, 49-year-old James T. Nance, is charged with boating under the influence.

Crews suspended their search for Ratledge Sunday night and resumed Monday morning. Teams are still working to find her as of Monday afternoon.