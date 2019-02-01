Man arrested in Kentucky accused of kidnapping, holding woman for ransom

A man is in jail accused of kidnapping and holding a woman for ransom.

Police say Bryan Conley abducted the victim in Brentwood, Tennessee. Investigators say he then used her phone to text her parents, demanding $20,000.

Conley is accused of threatening to rape, sell or kill the woman if he was not paid.

The ransom was eventually negotiated down to a few hundred dollars and some jewelry.

The FBI arrested Conley in Grayson County, not far from the ransom drop in Christian County.

The victim was found safe in the back of Conley's car.