Man arrested after assaulting mother, running from troopers

Kentucky State Police say a man was arrested for assaulting his mother in Knox County.

Police say they received a call Sunday morning about a domestic situation at home on Youngs Creek Road in Corbin.

When police arrived, the victim said her son had assaulted her and damaged her home, then ran out the back door.

Troopers caught up with Luke Roark, 22, after a pursuit through the woods. Police then took him Baptist Health in Corbin for minor cuts and exhaustion.

Roark is charged with assault 4th degree, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and public intoxication.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.