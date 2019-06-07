Man arrested in Montgomery Co. robbery hours after release from jail

A Montgomery County man is back behind bars after being charged in a robbery.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Saw Mill Road and Hog Creek Road to investigate an armed robbery.

Officials say they determined the perpetrator was 29-year-old Ryan Herndon. He was later stopped and arrested at Levee and Cream Alley.

Herndon was taken to the Montgomery County Regional Jail, from which he had been released on bond only hours earlier on charges brought against him the previous day.

He is charged with 1st-degree robbery.

