Man arrested in Ohio in connection to store robbery at Fayette Mall

One of five suspects in a Lexington robbery case is now in jail.

Police arrested Andre Jackson in Ohio.

They say he helped steal several items from 'Vengeance,' a store at Fayette Mall back in October.

At the time of the robbery, the owner of the store told police one of the men in the group pulled out a gun. Police say the owner was able to identify Jackson as the gunman.

Police released surveillance video of the crime in November. It is viewable below.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call police at (859) 258-3600.

