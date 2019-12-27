Man arrested in connection to Richmond shooting

Richmond police have arrested a man in connection to a double shooting.

Officers were called to Darleen Court off Tates Creek Avenue at about 8 a.m. Thursday for a report of two people being shot.

Police found 40-year-old Brandon Garner and a woman shot. Both were locked in the same bedroom.

According to Garner's arrest citation, a 911 call had a woman's voice saying, "Put it down! Put it down!" and a man's voice saying, "I'm trippin'."

Police found a gun and seven bullet holes in the home. They also found a white, powdery substance in the bedroom that is suspected heroin.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and police say she is in critical condition.

Garner is charged with first-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance (heroin).