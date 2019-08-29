Man arrested in connection to death of woman found near Kentucky River

Kentucky State Police have arrested a man in connection to the death of a woman found near the Kentucky River in Madison County.

Troopers arrested Ryan Todd Crawley, 35, of Sadieville Wednesday morning in Pulaski County. He is charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Investigators say April Arnett, 39, of Lexington was found Aug. 17 near the Old Clays Ferry Bridge.

Crawley remains in the Pulaski County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

Our news partners at the Richmond Register report both Arnett and Crawley were arrested in May on warrants.