Man assaults Domino’s coworker over ‘Avengers: Endgame’ spoiler

A Domino's restaurant employee in Texas was written a citation after police say he assaulted a co-worker for revealing an "Avengers: Endgame" spoiler.

Officers were called to the restaurant Sunday evening after the assault was reported.

Justin Surface, age 33, was issued a citation for assault by contact after police said he attacked a fellow pizza store employee.

“That’s hilarious. That just seemed kind of insane to me that they would do that over a movie. Maybe they were really wanting to go see it, but I feel like if they were that into it they should have pre-ordered tickets,” said one customer.

A Houston-area television station reporter tried to talk to other workers at the Domino's and reached out to the employee who was cited but didn’t get an answer.

The superhero juggernaut set a worldwide opening weekend record by grossing $357 million, which beat the series’ previous entry, “Avengers: Infinity War," by $93 million.

This is not the first time an assault made news because the victim allegedly spoiled the ending of a story.

In October 2018, a Russian scientist made news for allegedly stabbing a colleague to death for continually ruining the endings of books he was reading. The two men were stuck together at a research station for four years.

The suspect was flown to Russia and charged with attempted murder.

