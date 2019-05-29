Man bitten by rabid bat hiding inside iPad case

A New Hampshire man got a big surprise last week when he was bitten by a bat inside his home.

Roy Syvertson had to take rabies treatment after the bite. He isn't sure how to bat got inside his home. (source: WMUR/CNN)

The little creature seemed to have found a hiding spot inside the man's iPad case.

Last Thursday night, 86-year-old Roy Syvertson sat down in his living room to look at his iPad when he got the big surprise.

“I always do the same thing,” Syvertson said. “I just open it up like that and flip it around and then I usually put it in between my legs.”

An hour later as he was closing his iPad. He felt something on his finger.

“It felt like a little bee sting," Syvertson said. "And I looked and the bat was coming out of here between the cover and the back of the pad.”

Syvertson pressed down on the cover to keep the bat from flying away.

“Then I got up and still squeezing it which I’m sure he wasn’t happy about, and I took him outside. When I got up in the morning he was still there. And I thought he was all right.”

But later that night he found out the bat had died.

"Then I knew I might have a problem," he said.

Fearing the bat had rabies, Syvertson called the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game.

"He said ‘I would like you to go to the hospital right away. Waste no time,’" Syvertson said.

He did and immediately started rabies treatments.

He later learned that the bat did have rabies.

"It was a good thing I didn't decide to cuddle him a little bit," he said.

Syvertson said he feels fine but he hopes this will help educate others about rabies.

As for how the bat got into his house.

“It will remain a mystery,” he said. “He probably knew my password is not going to last forever. That won’t be funny for a long time.”

