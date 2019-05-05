Man charged after nightclub bouncer robbed at gunpoint

Brice Hubbard (Photo: Fayette County Detention Center)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – A man is in the Fayette County Detention Center after reportedly robbing a nightclub bouncer during a public disorder early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to Déjà Vu Showgirls on West New Circle around 4:20 about a disorder outside.

When they arrived, police say they were told the bouncer was robbed during the disorder, and that the suspect had shown a handgun. After robbing the bouncer, the suspect reportedly drove off.

Investigators were able to track down the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Brice Hubbard, to the Waffle House on North Broadway.

Hubbard was arrested and charged with 1st degree robbery.

 
