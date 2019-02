A man has been arrested after reportedly firing shots at a Nicholasville bar.

Police say 21-year-old Brian Montgomery entered the Tap House Bar and Lounge on Main Street around 11:30 p.m., but left the bar only minutes after arriving.

Montgomery then reportedly went to the parking lot, and fired several shots from a firearm.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Montgomery was taken into custody soon thereafter, and charged with wanton endangerment.