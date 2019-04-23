Man charged following bomb threat at Knox County school

A man is charged following a bomb threat at a Kentucky elementary school.

Barbourville police said an inmate at the Knox County Detention Center, Andrew Gallagher, claimed his significant other put a bomb inside G.R. Hampton Elementary School to make him mad.

Police searched the school and did not find anything.

Investigators were eventually able to talk to the man accused of putting the bomb in the school. He told police he was in Ohio and hadn't been to Barbourville in more than two years.

Following the investigation, police charged Gallagher with terroristic threatening and falsely reporting an incident.

