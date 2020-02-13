Man charged following string of shootings in Lexington

A man has been charged following one of several recent shootings in Lexington.

Roneil Cornelison (FCDC)

Roneil Cornelison, 42, is charged with wanton endangerment.

Police say they say a car in the area of Mirror Lake Drive early Wednesday morning. Moments later, shots were fired into a home on Mirror Lake Drive and officers observed the same car leaving the area.

An officer tried to stop the car, but said it continued at a high rate of speed and ran through several red lights.

The vehicle later crashed on Man o'War at Rapid Run Drive.

Police said Cornelison tried to run away from the car, but was eventually arrested.

A second man in the car was also taken in for questioning. His name has not been released.

The Wednesday morning shooting was the second time in two days that the home on Mirror Lake Drive was targeted by gunfire.

It was also one of nearly a dozen cases of gun violence in Lexington in recent days.

So far, Cornelison is only charged in connection with one of the shootings on Mirror Lake Drive.

Cornelison is also charged with tampering with evidence. His arrest citation says he disposed of a gun while fleeing from officers in an attempt to hide evidence.

Police recovered a gun at the intersection of Man o'War and Bold Bidder Drive about eight hours after the shooting on Mirror Lake Drive.

