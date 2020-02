The man charged in connection with a 2018 murder has been found not guilty.

Jermaine Yates was accused of killing Kerry Kenney.

Kenney's body was found in the backseat of a car back in July 2018 near North Broadway and Short Street.

Yates turned himself in October 2018.

[Lexington murder suspect turns himself in days after warrant issued]

Wednesday, Yates was found not guilty of murder and being a persistent violent offender.