Man charged in Boone County shooting claims gunshot was accidental

One man is in jail, and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Boone County.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night on Sundance Boulevard in Burlington, just west of Florence.

Deputies say 47-year-old Larry Herald II was at a party when he got into an argument with the victim, identified as 46-year-old Michael Holbrook, of Cincinnati.

Investigators say both men had been drinking.

The argument escalated, and deputies say Herald pulled out a 9 mm handgun and fired a warning shot to try and get Holbrook to leave. When he wouldn’t, deputies say Herald hit Holbrook in the face with his gun.

That's when Herald's gun reportedly fired, hitting Holbrook in the neck.

Herald has reportedly told investigators the shooting was an accident.

He is charged with assault.

Holbrook is said to be in critical condition.

