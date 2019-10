An arrest has been made in a Frankfort murder on Labor Day.

Frankfort police say U.S Marshalls found and arrested 28-year-old Justin Cromer.

Cromer was wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Anthony Hendrix, Jr.

Hendrix was shot and killed on September 20 at an event at East Frankfort Park.

Cromer was found in Detroit. He's waiting to be brought back to Kentucky.