A man charged after a Labor Day shooting at East Frankfort Park entered a not guilty plea in Franklin County Circuit Court Friday.

Justin Cromer is charged with the murder of 25-year-old Anthony Hendrix, Jr.

Hendrix was shot and killed on September 2 at an event at East Frankfort Park.

U.S. marshals arrested Cromer in Detroit in October.

He was extradited to Kentucky to answer to the charge.

Cromer's bond is set at $500,000.