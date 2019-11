The man accused of a string of break-ins at Taco Bell stores in Lexington is now behind bars at the Fayette County Detention Center.

WKYT originally reported the thefts back in August, when five Taco Bell locations were robbed.

Joshua Louge, who is a former Taco Bell employee, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio a month later, charged with 30 similar burglaries at Taco Bell restaurants in that area.

He has now been brought to Fayette County to face his burglary charges here.