Man charged in Lexington double homicide

Lexington Police say a Detroit man is in custody, charged in the murders of two people in October.

Antonio Gaskin was arrested December 17 by U.S. Marshals in Frankfort. He is charged in the deaths of Marquis Harris and Shermaine Carter. The two were found dead inside an apartment on Alexandria Drive.

Police say Harris and Carter were dead for several hours before they were found on October 16. However their causes of death have not yet been revealed.

Gaskin is charged with two counts of murder and one count for failure to report a death. He is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

