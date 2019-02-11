Man charged in Lexington robbery, carjacking linked to similar crime

A man charged with kidnapping a woman and forcing her to take money out of her bank is expected in court Monday.

Police say it wasn't the first time 27-year-old Jody Shipman has done something like that.

They say a little more than two weeks ago Shipman approached a different woman in a parking lot and stole her credit card.

He allegedly used the card at a gas station. Surveillance video helped police piece it all together.

That incident happened on Foreman Avenue where another man helped Shipman.

Then on Thursday, February 7, police say Shipman went up to another woman in a parking lot at Saint Joseph Hospital and demanded money from her at gunpoint.

Police say he forced her into her car and drove her to a bank and made her get money from an ATM. When she gave it to him, he hid her car keys and ran off.

The woman found her keys, then drove back to the hospital to call police.

Shipman was arrested the following day.

Between the two incidents, he faces two counts of robbery, fraudulent use of a credit card and three more charges from the Sheriff's Office.