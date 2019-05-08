Man charged in Pulaski County machete attack pleads guilty to murder

A man accused of killing one man and attacking two women with a machete has changed his plea.

Cody Hall pleaded guilty to murder, assault and wanton endangerment charges on Wednesday.

The attacked happened in July 2017 on Bonnie Blue Lane.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said Scott Holbrook, 50, was fatally shot, while Wilma Hislope, 50, and Ashley Coot, 20, were assaulted with a machete inside a home. Holbrook died at the scene. Hislope and Coot were able to escape to a neighbor's house.

Police later arrested Hall after a short chase.

Hall faced nearly a dozen charges in the case, but instead of going to a jury trial, he admitted to the crimes.

Holbrook's family appeared in circuit court Wednesday wearing matching T-shirts that read "Some heroes wear capes, mine wears angel wings." His family says Holbrook was trying to help Ashley Coots and Wilma Hislope when he was shot and killed.

"I protected him all his life," says Crystal Holbrook, Scott Holbrook's sister. "I wish I was there to protect him that day. Always on my heart, he's my baby brother and I could not help him."

As a result of his plea, Hall was recommended to receive a 23-year sentence. His final sentencing is scheduled for June 6.

