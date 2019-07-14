Man charged in Savannah Spurlock case due in court Monday

The man charged in connection with the Savannah Spurlock case is due in court Monday morning.

David Sparks is scheduled to appear in Garrard District Court at 9 a.m. Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Sparks was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Police say they found Spurlock's body on the property where Sparks lives in Garrard County. Spurlock, the missing Richmond mother of four, was last seen in January.

A not guilty plea was entered for Sparks during his arraignment last week, and a judge appointed a public defender for him.

While the journey through the justice system is now beginning, loved ones' search for answers continues.

Tip boxes put up last month around Garrard County are still up in anyone knows anything more, according to the Missing Savannah Facebook page. Their online anonymous tipline is also still open.

A Richmond-based business, Hudsonville Honey, is making "Justice for Savannah" t-shirts at the request of Spurlock's friends to sell, with proceeds going to Spurlock's family.



