Man charged in shooting near Lexington gas station

A man has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of fleeing in connection to a shooting near a Lexington gas station Wednesday night.

The Lexington Police Department says 23-year-old Xavier Walker was arrested on Thursday.

Officers say they responded to a report of shots fired around 7 p.m. near the Valero at the intersection of Centre Parkway and Milano Road.

When they got there, police say they say they say people running from the scene. Two people were caught. It remains unclear if Walker was one of the two taken into custody.

Two people were found at the gas station with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to UK Hospital for treatment.

