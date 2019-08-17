Man charged in connection to deadly Nelson County shooting three years ago

Robert Tate has been charged with murder in the death of 61-year-old Michael Unseld. (Photo: Nelson County Detention Center)
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WKYT) – Police in Bardstown have charged a man with murder in connection to a shooting death three years ago.

26-year-old Robert Tate was arrested Friday.

According to a release from the Bardstown Police Department, 61-year-old Michael Unseld was killed back in June of 2016. He was found in the 700 block of West Stephen Foster with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers have not released information on Tate’s motive, or what led them to arrest him.

 
