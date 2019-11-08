Man charged in shooting, robbery near UK's campus

Lexington police have charged a man in connection to a shooting near UK's campus.

Jarrin Lee Davis is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. Thursday on Rose Street, near East Maxwell Street. It's a popular area for off-campus student housing.

Witnesses say two armed men wearing bandanas made their way into the apartment.

Police say Davis was one of those men.

Police say a 42-year-old man was found shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say while they were at the apartment, they got a call that another man with gunshot wounds was dropped off at a hospital. Officers learned that was Davis.

Police are still searching for a second suspect.