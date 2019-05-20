Man charged in weekend Speedway robbery

Samuel Blessing is charged with robbing a Lexington Speedway.
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 5:51 AM, May 20, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have arrested a man they say robbed a gas station.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at the Speedway on Winchester Road.

Police said Samuel Blessing went into the gas station and put items on the counter in what appeared to be a purchase.

According to his arrest citation, Blessing then presented a note to the cashier, demanding money and implying there would be consequences if the demand was not met.

Blessing then left the store with cash and other items. Both were recovered when he was arrested.

Blessing is charged with second degree robbery.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus