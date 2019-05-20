Man charged in weekend Speedway robbery

Lexington police have arrested a man they say robbed a gas station.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at the Speedway on Winchester Road.

Police said Samuel Blessing went into the gas station and put items on the counter in what appeared to be a purchase.

According to his arrest citation, Blessing then presented a note to the cashier, demanding money and implying there would be consequences if the demand was not met.

Blessing then left the store with cash and other items. Both were recovered when he was arrested.

Blessing is charged with second degree robbery.