Man charged with murder, DUI after 7-year-old killed in Kentucky crash

A Kentucky man is charged with murder after troopers say he was driving under the influence in a deadly Thursday crash.

Kentucky State Police say Joey Carter, 35, of Hardinsburg was driving south on Ky. 259 in Breckinridge County when he turned into the path of another vehicle. There were three in the other vehicle, including a 7-year-old girl who died. The other two suffered life-threatening injuries.

Troopers arrested Carter after he was released from the hospital and charged him with murder, DUI and two counts of assault.

Carter was placed in the Breckinridge County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.