Man charged with DUI in deadly Owen Co. ATV crash

Kentucky State Police say a woman has died after being severely injured in an ATV wreck.

Troopers say they were called out Friday around 4:30 on a report that a woman had sustained severe injuries in an ATV crash on Old Landing Road.

According to investigators, the woman, later identified as 73-year-old Patricia Karsner, was taken to UK Hospital for treatment. The Fayette County Coroner later confirmed that she died at the hospital.

An Owen County Deputy determined the caller and driver of the ATV, 43-year-old Mario Chavez-Canela was under the influence of alcohol. He was charged with DUI and assault.

Troopers say accident reconstruction is underway, and the investigation is ongoing.

